Coronavirus Wisconsin: Kenosha County officials to uphold Gov. Evers' extended safer-at-home order

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- In response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision Wednesday overturning the state's Safer-at-Home order, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit issued a local order continuing the regulations within the county until May 26.
Freiheit noted that Kenosha County remains behind other counties and the state when it comes to high infection growth rate and positive test rate. She said relaxing the social distancing restrictions now would almost certainly result in a spike in cases locally.
"We must stay the course and remain calm until Kenosha County is safe to open for all residents," Freiheit said. "The consequences of relaxing Safer-At-Home before the data and science suggests, would be devastating to our community."
As the county's health officer, Freiheit has the authority to issue this emergency order under Wisconsin Statute 252.03.
The local order takes effect at 12 a.m. Thursday, May 14, and continues all of the provisions of the original state order, including its expiration at 8 a.m. May 26.
Independent of Wednesday's order, Kenosha County in partnership with other local government and business leaders remains in the process of finalizing a plan to restart the local economy with a phase-in approach consistent with the gating criteria of the state's Badger Bounce Back Plan.
An oversight committee charged with reviewing the local plan, called "Kenosha County Kickstart," will hold its first meeting on Thursday, with the draft plan slated for release to the public on Friday.
The county order, plus the original Safer-at-Home documents from the state, may be viewed by clicking here.
