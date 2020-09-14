Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake shooting: Kenosha mayor announces committees, listening sessions to deal with issues of racism

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian announced the city will form committees to examine the issue of racism as well as listening sessions in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Mayor Antaramian said he reached out to clergy in after the George Floyd death on how to deal with the issue of racisim. He said they began putting together a plan, including looking at appointing committees to examine police-community relations, criminal justice, employment and education and young people.

The mayor also said community has to deal with mental health trauma.

"I believe so strongly that that is an issue that if we don't deal with, we're still going to have numerous issues within our community," he said.

Antaramian said there would be a series of community listening sessions beginning next Sunday.

"Feedback from the community is the stepping stone for the road forward. Our map, our roadmap for the future is going to depend a lot on the information we are given at these committees. We are there to listen."

In addition to these steps, Antaramian said he is proposing in his budget an expansion of community policing, moving up body cameras from 2022 to 2021 and new funds for police training as the department's guidelines are reviews.

On August 23, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer. He remains paralyzed at a hospital in Milwaukee.

The shooting led to several nights of violent protests, including a fatal shooting that killed two people and wounded another. Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager from Illinois, has been charged in the shooting.
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have visited the city in the aftermath of the protests.

Three Kenosha police officers remain suspended as Blake's shooting is investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
