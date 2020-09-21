Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake police shooting investigation update given by state, local officials

By ABC7 Chicago Digital team

Jacob Blake. (Family provided photo)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- State and local investigators are giving an update on the investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Officials said the investigation is in its final stages and the investigative file has not yet been turned over to the Kenosha police chief. No charging decisions have yet been made, officials said Monday.

A federal investigation into the shooting has also been announced but officials said it is separate from the investigation they discussed Monday evening, and said they did not have information on that.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police officer on August 23. He remains paralyzed at a hospital in Milwaukee.

RELATED: Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital bed: 'It hurts to breathe'
Speaking directly to the camera, Jacob Blake said he is in constant pain in the roughly one-minute-long video.



The shooting led to several nights of violent protests, including a fatal shooting that killed two people and wounded another. Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager from Illinois, has been charged in the shooting.

RELATED: Jacob Blake shot by police in front of his 3 kids, family says



Jacob Blake, 29, was shot multiple times by Kenosha police as he leaned into his SUV with his young children inside.



Three Kenosha police officers remain suspended as Blake's shooting is investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

RELATED: Jacob Blake's family holds day of service as President Trump visits Kenosha


Jacob Blake's family did not meet with President Donald Trump when he visited Kenosha Tuesday. Instead, they organized a day of service to spread messages of peace and love.

