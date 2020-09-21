Jacob Blake police shooting investigation update given by state, local officials

Officials said the investigation is in its final stages and the investigative file has not yet been turned over to the Kenosha police chief. No charging decisions have yet been made, officials said Monday.
A federal investigation into the shooting has also been announced but officials said it is separate from the investigation they discussed Monday evening, and said they did not have information on that.
Blake was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police officer on August 23. He remains paralyzed at a hospital in Milwaukee.
The shooting led to several nights of violent protests, including a fatal shooting that killed two people and wounded another. Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager from Illinois, has been charged in the shooting.
Three Kenosha police officers remain suspended as Blake's shooting is investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.