Wisconsin politics: Republicans to vote on tougher penalties for protesters

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Assembly Republicans were poised to vote on bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters.
One proposal up for a vote Tuesday would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Anyone who harms or throws a bodily substance at a National Guard member would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Another bill would make it a felony to damage government property of historical significance.
The bills come after protesters burned parts of downtown Kenosha and damaged two state Capitol statutes in 2020.
