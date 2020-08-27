Wisconsin protests: Activists take to streets 4th night in a row after Jacob Blake shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6390874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, charged with murdering two people in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Activists again took to the streets in Kenosha protests for the fourth night in a row.Their march for justice goes on with little sign of ceasing.Even with an earlier curfew, peaceful protesters were not letting up."I'm not ready to live in a police state, and I'm not ready to let them take that away from me," Kenosha resident and protester Brietta Logan said.Tezzaree Champion agreed."You shot that boy, and people got killed," Champion said. "Due to that incident we're still going to be out here even after curfew. You can bring the SWAT, bring Army."Despite a promise to clear the streets come curfew, with force if necessary, protesters moved with ease.They again circled the streets that have repeatedly burned in anger-fueled destruction"We have a community today that is literally on fire, set on fire by deep divisions, systemic racism with insidious history," Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said.Those old wounds were ripped bare again Sunday night with cell phone video of a Kenosha police officer, now identified as Rusten Sheskey, shooting Jacob Blake in the back.That scene hit hard here."Called the police once in my life, and they asked me if I was asking for special treatment," Logan said. "I'll never call them for help again.""I grew up right down the street from where George Floyd happened, so I already know how these people must feel -- pain and suffering. Can be any of us at any time," John Stiffin said.Police said an Antioch teenager shot and killed two people in the midst of late night chaos Tuesday, pouring fuel on an already volatile city."What are you doing down here with that type of gun?" Champion said. "Your intent was off at the beginning."James Hall, president of the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, also spoke out."We don't need all this aggression from either side. Black and Brown folks are emotional people, based on years and years and years of oppression," he said.