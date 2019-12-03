marijuana

Kenosha sheriff reminds residents marijuana will still be illegal in Wisconsin in 2020

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- The Kenosha County sheriff is reminding residents that even though Illinois is legalizing marijuana in 2020, Wisconsin is not.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said while residents of the state will be able to travel to Illinois and legally consume recreational marijuana starting on January 1, 2020, cannabis will still be illegal in Wisconsin.

Sheriff David Beth said residents should remember the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department will be enforcing state laws and local ordinances as usual. Residents should not bring marijuana back over state lines, even if it was legally purchased in Illinois.

"Our deputies will continue their duties educating people about the laws of controlled substances and the dangers of driving under the influence," the department said in a statement.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide
