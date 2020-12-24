deadly shooting

Online store stops selling "Free Kyle" merchandise to pay for defense after Kenosha shooting

ANTIOCH, Ill. -- An online store has stopped selling merchandise supporting an Illinois teen who killed two people and wounded a third during a Wisconsin protest.

Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with multiple counts in the August shootings in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse maintains he fired in self-defense and some conservatives have praised him.

The Kenosha News reports that his family started selling "Free Kyle" merchandise through Printify last week, saying the money would go toward his legal defense.

According to a statement on Twitter, Printify terminated the family's account. The company says it doesn't want to be associated with such a contentious case.

Kimberley Motley, an attorney for one of the men Rittenhouse shot called the merchandise "disgusting."
