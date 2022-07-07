gun laws

Day after Kenosha, WI shooting wounds 4, kills 1, board lifts ban on guns in county buildings

Kenosha, Wisconsin supervisor opposed loosening restrictions
Day after shooting in Kenosha, ban on guns in county buildings lifted

KENOSHA, Wis. -- Kenosha County supervisors have voted to oppose new gun restrictions and lift a ban on firearms in county buildings.

The vote comes a day after the Highland Park parade shooting that left seven dead and dozens injured in neighboring Illinois and a July Fourth shooting in Kenosha that killed one person and injured four others.

Supervisor Terry Rose was one of the board members opposed to loosening restrictions on firearms, citing the poor timing of the vote.

Rose says the crimes demonstrate that guns are a problem in the community.

The new policy excludes the county courthouse, jail and other law enforcement-related buildings.
