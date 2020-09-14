Jacob Blake shooting: Kenosha, WI mayor discusses rebuilding plan | WATCH LIVE

Mayor Antaramian will be joined by clergy and local officials to announce his, "vision for rebuilding a stronger and brighter future," the city said.
RELATED: Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital bed: 'It hurts to breathe'
On August 23, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer. He remains paralyzed at a hospital in Milwaukee.
RELATED: Jacob Blake shot by police in front of his 3 kids, family says
The shooting led to several nights of violent protests, including a fatal shooting that killed two people and wounded another. Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager from Illinois, has been charged in the shooting.
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have visited the city in the aftermath of the protests.
Three Kenosha police officers remain suspended as Blake's shooting is investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.