Jacob Blake shooting: Kenosha, WI mayor discusses rebuilding plan | WATCH LIVE

Speaking directly to the camera, Jacob Blake said he is in constant pain in the roughly one-minute-long video.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot multiple times by Kenosha police as he leaned into his SUV with his young children inside.

Jacob Blake's family did not meet with President Donald Trump when he visited Kenosha Tuesday. Instead, they organized a day of service to spread messages of peace and love.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will announce plans for rebuilding the city in wake of protests that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.Mayor Antaramian will be joined by clergy and local officials to announce his, "vision for rebuilding a stronger and brighter future," the city said.On August 23, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer. He remains paralyzed at a hospital in Milwaukee.The shooting led to several nights of violent protests, including a fatal shooting that killed two people and wounded another. Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager from Illinois, has been charged in the shooting. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have visited the city in the aftermath of the protests.Three Kenosha police officers remain suspended as Blake's shooting is investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.