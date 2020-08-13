race in america

Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor's family

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was slain by Louisville police serving a "no knock" narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13.
By Dylan Lovan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kentucky's attorney general, facing increasing pressure to charge police who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, met with the family Wednesday morning, according to his office, which released few details.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, and other family members "to personally express his condolences," according to a news release. The statement did not provide any other details of the meeting, which took place at a state office in Louisville, but added that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Cameron "seemed sincere and genuine, which I appreciated," Palmer said in a written statement released to the news media, adding that the attorney general was the one who asked for the meeting.

Tamika Palmer, far left, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and other family members meet with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Aug. 12, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.

Christopher 2X via AP



"We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter," Palmer said. "The attorney general committed to getting us the truth. We're going to hold him up to that commitment."

As for the findings of the investigation, Palmer said Cameron "didn't say which direction he's pointing to, and I could be wrong, but after meeting him today I'm more confident that the truth will come out and that justice will be served."

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was slain by Louisville police serving a "no knock" narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13. They found no drugs in her home. An officer was shot during the raid by her boyfriend, who has said he thought he was defending against a home invasion.

The state's first African American attorney general, Cameron took over the case after the local prosecutor recused himself. He has seen increasing pressure from protesters in recent weeks. Dozens of activists who went to his Louisville home were arrested after they wouldn't leave his yard, and in late July, an armed militia marched into downtown and demanded that Cameron make his decision within a month.

Taylor's family and high profile celebrities - from LeBron James to Oprah Winfrey - have called for three police officers who were at her home to be charged with her killing.

Cameron has asked everyone to be patient during the investigation. Earlier this month, he said he was waiting on ballistics tests from the FBI.
