Video shows moment deputies rescue 2 babies from rubble after tornado rips through Kentucky

A 15-month-old and a 3-month old were found in tub that was thrown from a home demolished by the tornadoes.
Video shows babies being rescued from rubble after deadly KY tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. -- Shocking video captured the moment a deputy in Kentucky rescued two babies after a deadly tornado outbreak ripped through the area.

The footage obtained from the deputy's body camera shows authorities finding the children in a tub that was thrown from a home demolished by the tornadoes.

Deputies can be seen frantically looking through the rubble.

They eventually heard crying in the distance and came across the 15-month-old and 3-month old, who were still in the tub along with a blanket, a pillow and a bible.

Both children survived. One of them was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

The tornado outbreak Friday killed at least 88 people in five states. Seventy-four of them were in Kentucky.



