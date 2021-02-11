Chicago police investigating Kenwood robberies in which men were lured by women via dating apps

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10319961" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two children have been found safe in San Francisco after an Amber Alert was issued when their dad's car was stolen on Saturday night, police say.

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents of two robberies recently reported in Kenwood on the South Side.In each incident a male arranged to meet with a woman using an online dating application, Chicago police said. When the male arrived at the location, he met the women who led him into a nearby residence and once inside he is attacked by three males who took his property.The male is then forced to go to an ATM to withdraw money, police said. In one incident the robbers fled in the victim's vehicle.The robberies happened about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700-block of South Ellis Avenue and about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000-block of East 47th Street, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.