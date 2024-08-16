Kenzie and Roman join Windy City Weekend to talk XL Film Festival, back-to-school shopping and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, couple and tv hosts Kenzie and Roman joined Val and Ryan for Host Chat!

Ronald McDonald House Charities 5th Annual Softball Game

The Ronald McDonald House is hosting its 5th Annual Slow Pitch Charity Softball Game, and Kenzie and Roman will be hosting the event for the second year!

The game will be at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg between the Elgin and Schaumburg police departments versus Bear Family Restaurants. All proceeds raised will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities. You can purchase tickets for this fun event for a good cause by visiting https://bearfamilyrestaurants.com/charitygame2024/.

The Tate Brothers

The XL Film Festival is back in Chicago, and it's being headlined by the Tate Brothers, Larenz, Larron and Lahmard!

The three brothers have collectively more than 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry as actors, producers and more.

The annual Film Festival and Summit brings together industry professionals, providing an immersive experience for audiences to dive into. From thought-provoking panels to film showcases, they aim to celebrate the power of storytelling through the captivating art form of cinema.

The fest is running today through Sunday, Aug. 18 over at multiple locations in Hyde Park. You can purchase tickets by visiting https://events.eventnoire.com/e/xl-fest/tickets.

Josh McBride: back-to-school must-haves

It may be time to head back to school, but does your student have all the supplies they need for a good year?

Lifestyle expert Josh McBride joins Val to talk about his back-to-school must-haves.

Be sure to follow Josh @joshymcb for even more lifestyle tips.

Cowboy Cowgirl 2024 Summer Fest

Come on down to Zachary's Red Barn for a rootin' tootin' good time at THEIR Cowboy and Cowgirl Summer Festival!

Health is all about what we put in our bodies, so the fest will have fresh, local farm food and health information. After you fill up, you can saddle up and join them for a day filled with activities from line dancing to mechanical bull riding. It will be hosted by hilarious Comedian, Correy Bell, and there will be a singing performance by Dr. Elvis Francois that you don't want to miss. Grab your boots and hat and mosey on over to the barn for a day of festivities. Oh yeah, there is a cowboy/cowgirl best dressed competition, so come in your best! Yeehaw!

You can purchase tickets here.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or save?

Richard Roeper tells you which movies are worth your money.

"Alien: Romulus" - SPEND

The newest edition to the iconic "Alien" series, "Alien: Romulus" has a crew of scavengers abandoned on a derelict spaceship. But they're not alone!

"Jackpot" - SAVE

John Cena and Awkwafina team up for the action comedy "Jackpot." In a near-future California, a new Grand Lottery has been established, where if you can kill the winner before sundown, you claim their multi-million-dollar prize.

"The Union" - SAVE

"The Union" stars Halle Berry with Mark Wahlberg in a super spy thriller that has Wahlberg's "average Joe" character thrust into the spy world for a secret U.S. intelligence mission.

"Bad Monkey" - SPEND

Vince Vaughn stars in "Bad Monkey" as a retired detective turned food inspector who begins investigating a case involving a severed arm - and yes, there's a monkey.