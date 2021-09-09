Court mulls if $20M bail is unconstitutionally high for man accused in Yale student killing case

HARTFORD-NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Connecticut Supreme Court is grappling with whether a $20 million bond set for a former researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology accused ofis unconstitutionally high.Justices heard arguments Wednesday by a lawyer forand a state prosecutor.The court did not issue an immediate decision.Pan is charged with murder in the Feb. 6in New Haven.Pan was on the run for three months and wasHe was brought back to Connecticut in May where a judge set a high bond.Prosecutors say Pan's family is wealthy and he is a risk to flee if released on bail. Pan's lawyer, Norman Pattis, told the court the bail was set without any evidence of Pan's financial resources and should be reduced to $5 million.Jiang was a Yale graduate student who from Chicago and recently got engaged.It was reported that Jiang's fiancée and Pan knew each other and that they both went to MIT, according to an arrest warrant issued in June.She told police they met while attending Christian groups on campus and talked at various event, but were just friends.She told police, "she did get a feeling that he was interested in her during that time."A week before Jiang was killed, the couple announced their engagement and posted pictures on social media, which the fiancée and Pan were connected on.Pan last contacted Jiang's fiancee through Facebook last May when she graduated from MIT."Pan contacted her to congratulate her and asked her if she would be able to have a Zoom call, which never occurred," the documents stated.