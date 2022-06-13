kevin spacey

Kevin Spacey due in London court to face sexual assault counts tied to 3 men in Britain

EMBED <>More Videos

Actor Kevin Spacey faces 4 sexual assault charges in UK

LONDON -- Actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with sexual offenses against three men in Britain and is expected to appear in a court in London this week, British police said Monday.

Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The video above is from May 2022 when Spacey's charges were first reported.

Spacey is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized charges against Spacey last month.

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former "House of Cards" star ran London's Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty."

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

SEE MORE: Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment
EMBED More News Videos

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkevin spaceyactorsex assaultsexually assaultenglandu.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KEVIN SPACEY
Kevin Spacey to face 4 sex assault charges in Britain
Kevin Spacey accuser drops lawsuit against actor
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Kevin Spacey takes off 'Spacey Facey' mask, surprises Panthers fans
TOP STORIES
Naked woman steals CPD squad car, hits officer, police say
Chicago severe weather possible ahead of dangerous heat | Live Radar
Recession looming? Stocks tumble worldwide amid bear market growls
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
1 killed in I-290 crash near Harlem Avenue: ISP
1 shot in busy Lakeview bar area
1 shot near West Side high school, Chicago police say
Show More
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
COVID Update: IL reports 2,071 new cases, zero deaths
John Cena surprises nonverbal fan who fled Ukraine with family
Pedestrian struck, critically hurt on I-57: ISP
Chicago Weather: Warm Monday with strong storms in afternoon
More TOP STORIES News