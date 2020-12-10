Kidde, CFD share tips to ensure safe holidays at home

This year, it is expected that more Chicagoans will be staying at home than ever before. Smaller gatherings, however, don't mean less holiday spirit. In fact, families are amping up their festive efforts, and holiday decorations and cooking will be bigger than ever! This can bring a lot of joy, but it also increases the risk.Pair this with colder weather and the desire to be warm and festive - with heaters, crackling fireplaces, lights, candles and cooking galore-and it's no surprise that the risk of home fires is high during the holidays.Kidde's Sharon Cooksey and Chief Walter Schroeder from the Chicago Fire Department want to share the gift of fire safety this holiday, with tips to ensure everyone enjoys a merry, bright, festive and SAFE holiday season.