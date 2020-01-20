NC kidnapping: Kidnapped mom, baby found safe, suspect in custody

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- The suspect in an alleged kidnapping of a mother and her baby has been taken into custody and charged.

The woman and the baby were found safe hours after a man broke into their home and forced them into a car at gunpoint, according to Fayetteville police.

The incident happened Monday morning shortly after 1 a.m.

Wani Thomas



Wani Thomas, 24, was later taken into custody without incident in Duplin County.

Police say Thomas broke into a home on Tangerine Drive and forced Jasmine Livermore and a 1-month-old boy, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle.

Thomas is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyncarrestburglaryhome invasionkidnappingmissing boy
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet police officer charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
Martin Luther King's legacy honored at Rainbow PUSH Scholarship Breakfast
16 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
Consumer Reports: Relief from hidden cable bill fees
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
4th grade CPS student wins speech contest on MLK's vision for America in 2020
Show More
CPD warns of carjackers targeting women on South Side
Thousands rally in Richmond, Va. for gun rights
News Fix: Celebrating legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with snow near the Lake Monday
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
More TOP STORIES News