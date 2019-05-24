Jayme Closs kidnapper Jake Patterson sentenced to life in prison

BARRON, Wisconsin -- The Wisconsin man who admitted kidnapping a 13-year-old girl after killing her parent has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each count of first-degree murder of James and Denise Closs, and received the maximum sentence of 40-years for the kidnapping of Jayme Closs.

EMBED More News Videos

The Wisconsin man who admitted kidnapping a 13-year-old girl after killing her parent has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.



Several family member made impact statements in memory of their loved ones, as well as a written statement from Jayme Closs.

"For 88 days he tried to steal me and he didn't care who he hurt or who he killed to do that. he should stay locked up forever," Jayme said in her impact statement.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is facing life in prison when he's sentenced Friday in Barron County Circuit Court for kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, on Oct. 15 at the family's home near Barron, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

WATCH: Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect Jake Patterson's father speaks: 'Our hearts are broken for their family'
EMBED More News Videos

The father of Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old man accused of holding 13-year-old Jayme Closs captive for nearly three months after killing her parents, is asking people to pray for the girl's healing.



"There's some things that Jake Patterson can never take from me. He can't take my freedom," Jayme said "I was smarter. I watched his routine and i took back my freedom. I will always have my freedom and he will not. Jake Patterson can never take my courage. he thought he could control me but he couldn't."

Jayme escaped in January, after 88 days in Patterson's cabin near the small, isolated town of Gordon, some 60 miles (97 kilometers) from her home. Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme "was the girl he was going to take" after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.

Patterson earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and kidnapping.

"I would do absolutely anything to bring them back. I don't care about me. I'm so sorry," Patterson told the court.

EMBED More News Videos

Admitted kidnapper and murder Jake Patterson makes a statement to the court moments before his sentencing for the crimes against Jayme Closs and her parents.



TIMELINE: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
EMBED More News Videos

After 88 days of questions, numerous searches and thousands of tips, missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinsentencingmissing girlkidnappingu.s. & worldmissing teenagerdouble murder
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kidnap victim Jayme Closs honored by Wisconsin Assembly
Benefit for Jayme Closs, girl who escaped parent's killer, draws hundreds
Jayme Closs to receive reward money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas lawmakers demand answers over Sandra Bland video
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Tornado Watch issued for Livingston County
American Airlines Flight 191: Loved ones remember victims 40 years later
New drone video shows wide scope of Missouri tornado damage
Home invader shot in Uptown, police say
ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue over abortion law
Missouri governor signs sweeping abortion bill with 8-week ban
Show More
Man accused of impregnating 11-year-old girl
CBD effective in treating heroin,opioid addiction, study says
DePaul student sexually abused while walking in Lincoln Park
Former teacher pleads guilty to molesting 14-year-old girl
Is the IRS auditing Hurricane Harvey victims?
More TOP STORIES News