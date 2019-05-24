Kidnapper of Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday

BARRON, Wisconsin -- The Wisconsin man who admitted kidnapping a 13-year-old girl after killing her parents is due to be sentenced.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is facing life in prison when he's sentenced Friday in Barron County Circuit Court for kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, on Oct. 15 at the family's home near Barron, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

WATCH: Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect Jake Patterson's father speaks: 'Our hearts are broken for their family'
EMBED More News Videos

The father of Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old man accused of holding 13-year-old Jayme Closs captive for nearly three months after killing her parents, is asking people to pray for the girl's healing.



Jayme escaped in January, after 88 days in Patterson's cabin near the small, isolated town of Gordon, some 60 miles (97 kilometers) from her home. Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme "was the girl he was going to take" after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.

Patterson earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and kidnapping.

TIMELINE: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
EMBED More News Videos

After 88 days of questions, numerous searches and thousands of tips, missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmissing girlkidnappingu.s. & worldmissing teenagerdouble murder
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kidnap victim Jayme Closs honored by Wisconsin Assembly
Benefit for Jayme Closs, girl who escaped parent's killer, draws hundreds
Jayme Closs to receive reward money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Memorial Day weekend off to rainy start
Home invader shot in Uptown, police say
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
Police chief questions suspect's accounts on Maleah Davis
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Friday
Show More
Teen arrested in attack on off-duty firefighter defending elderly couple
Wrongfully convicted man free after 21 years in prison
Study: Women more productive if office temp is warmer
14 treated after hazmat situation at Lincolnshire pool
Suspect found guilty in off-duty CPD officer's 2010 shooting death
More TOP STORIES News