Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police after police say 2 found handcuffed in Belmont Cragin identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a kidnapping suspect who was shot and killed on the Northwest Side Monday morning.At about 6:46 a.m., Chicago Police Sergeant Cindy Guerra said the off-duty officer encountered a male victim and female victim handcuffed together saying they had been kidnapped.The off-duty officer called police and officers responded to an apartment in the 6200-block of West Grand Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Guerra said there was an armed confrontation in the apartment with a man and an officer fired, hitting the suspect.The suspect was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 42-year-old Luis Evasquez.No officers were injured. A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.Police said the victims showed no obvious signs of abuse and it is not known how long they were being held. They apparently saw a chance to escape early Monday and took off running toward a nearby store. Police are not yet sure why the two people were kidnapped but said that the victims and their alleged kidnapper knew each other."At this time we believe that it didn't happen here, that it happened in a surrounding suburb and ended up here, but that is all I'm able to tell you at this time," Guerra said.The alleged kidnapping happened about midnight on July 7 into July 8, according to a Facebook post from the Elgin Police Department. Police said this was not a random incident and the victims were known to the suspect.The off-duty officer who encountered the handcuffed victims was not involved in the shooting, police said.The Chicago Office of Police Accountability responded to the shooting and said it is, "committed to conducting a full and thorough investigation."