Ridgecrest Earthquake

Ridgecrest earthquake video: Parents, kids scream as 6.4-magnitude quake rattles stage during July 4th performance

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Video shows the moment of panic and confusion when a massive earthquake interrupted a children's performance on July 4th.

Photographer Yari Mower was in the audience filming during a July 4th children's program in Ridgecrest, California, when the ground began shaking with the strongest earthquake that Southern California has seen in 20 years.

RELATED: 6.4 temblor, strongest in Southern California in 20 years, strikes Mojave Desert
EMBED More News Videos

A preliminary-magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley, the U.S. Geological Survey said.



"I'm still shaken but feeling very blessed we are ok and praying for our community," Mower wrote on Facebook.

The earthquake's power rattled nerves and made for several harrowing videos like these, but only minor injuries were reported.

PHOTOS: July 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake rocks SoCal

SEE ALSO: Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countysouthern californiaearthquakechildrenridgecrest earthquakeu.s. & worldjuly 4th
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
Map shows hundreds of aftershocks from SoCal quake
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
Twitter reacts to SoCal earthquake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 stabbed, 14 others injured at Navy Pier 4th of July festivities
Motorcyclist killed in Cragin hit-and-run
$30,000 in North Face clothes stolen by 'flash mob'
Body found in Sherman Park lagoon on Chicago's SW Side
Park Forest under mandatory boil order through at least Monday
Teen identified as suspect in Blue Bell licking: Police
33 shot, 3 fatally, in 4th of July weekend violence across Chicago
Show More
1 charged in death of teen fatally shot while trying to sell Xbox in Gary
NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, scattered storms
Woman charged after leaving 2 boys in hot car
Arrest made in stabbing, sex assault of Morgan Park teen: police
More TOP STORIES News