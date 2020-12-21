Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts following earthquake

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema'uma'u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting. The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said. The agency later said the eruption was easing and a "low-level steam cloud" was lingering in the area.

Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 80 feet (24 meters) of now-hardened lava. The lava flowed over the course of four months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiivolcanoearthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Chicago's top attorney resigns amid botched CPD raid fallout
36 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Morgan Park shooting kills woman, 71, on South Side: police
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
Person found dead inside burning vehicle in Hegewisch garage
Show More
Sheriff's office monitors COVID-19 outbreak at Lake County Jail
Chicago Weather: AM snow/rain showers, cloudy and breezy Monday
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Paramotoring Santa rescued after getting caught in power lines
CDC issues new COVID-19 vaccine guidance for people with allergies
More TOP STORIES News