troops killed

Marine from Logansport, IN among US troops killed in Kabul airport attack

EMBED <>More Videos

Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack

LOGANSPORT, Ind. -- A Marine from northern Indiana was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport.

The death of 22-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, was confirmed Saturday by the Department of Defense.

RELATED: All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified

Logansport High School's principal said Sanchez was among 17 members of his 2017 graduating class who joined the military.

Principal Matt Jones called Sanchez a dedicated artist who also played on the school's varsity soccer team. Jones said Sanchez was "honored to be putting on the Marine uniform and serving his country."

The video featured is from a related report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsindianatroops killedisisu.s. & worldmarinesafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TROOPS KILLED
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
Some troops denied health coverage for burn pit illnesses
TOP STORIES
Lyons brothers in custody after 2 bodies found buried in backyard
Former child actor found dead near college campus
19-year-old pregnant woman pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd
Grubhub, DoorDash misled restaurants, customers: Chicago
Mom has message about COVID vaccine after 3-month coma
Biden says another attack in Afghanistan 'highly likely' over weekend
14 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Show More
Ida will become major Category 4 hurricane in less than 24 hours
Teen charged in brazen murder of Hegewisch grandmother
Get vaccinated or get fired: Mayor defends Chicago vaccine mandate
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
Chicago Weather: Humid, very hot Saturday
More TOP STORIES News