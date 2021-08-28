Marine from Logansport, IN among US troops killed in Kabul airport attack

LOGANSPORT, Ind. -- A Marine from northern Indiana was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport.The death of 22-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, was confirmed Saturday by the Department of Defense.Logansport High School's principal said Sanchez was among 17 members of his 2017 graduating class who joined the military.Principal Matt Jones called Sanchez a dedicated artist who also played on the school's varsity soccer team. Jones said Sanchez was "honored to be putting on the Marine uniform and serving his country."