$250K worth of cocaine stored in cereal boxes seized during traffic stop

A traffic stop on a California highway turned into a major drug bust when police say they found cereal boxes stuffed with cocaine.

By ABC7.com staff
MERCED, Calif. -- A traffic stop on a California highway turned into a major drug bust when police say they found cereal boxes stuffed with cocaine.

Police officers initially stopped the driver in Merced for illegal tinting on the windows.

Police became suspicious, searched the car and found three cereal boxes, each holding about a kilogram of cocaine.

The street value of the cocaine was $250,000.
