Arts & Entertainment

LA judge: Kim Kardashian officially single, can drop West from name amid divorce from Ye

Kim Kardashian is a single woman despite Ye's objection
By ANDREW DALTON
EMBED <>More Videos

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

LOS ANGELES -- Kim Kardashian became a single woman on Wednesday, nearly eight years after her marriage to Ye.

The judge also finalized dropping West from Kardashian's name.

Kardashian appeared via videoconference and was put under oath in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Judge Steve Cochran asked her a series of questions, including "is it your desire to become a single person?"

Kardashian answered "yes" to all.

"It is granted," Cochran said.

The judge's move, known as bifurcation, allows a person amid a complicated divorce to become legally single while issues of child custody and property are worked out.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, did not attend or take part in the hearing remotely.

He had objected to the move, but Cochran overruled it.

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce a year ago. Two months later, Ye, 44, filed his response, which agreed on all the major points, including child custody. There were no property fights because a prenuptial agreement was in place.

Neither discussed the split publicly, until recently, when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and boyfriend Pete Davidson. Among his complaints were that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their four children.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeles countylos angeleskim kardashiankanye westcelebrity breakupdivorcemarriage
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
IL reports 1,640 new COVID cases, 45 deaths
Officer: No 'police K9 warning' before dog ripped off woman's scalp
2 CA brothers died months before missing persons report, DA says
CEO says CPS moving toward mask-optional policy
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
2 shot, 1 fatally on West Side, police say
Show More
No bail for man charged in fatal northwest suburban road rage shooting
Ind. teacher seen striking student granted early retirement: district
2 men beaten, robbed on Red Line in River North: CPD
Charges dropped against CPD officer accused of punching man
As non-Ukrainians also flee war, some report mistreatment
More TOP STORIES News