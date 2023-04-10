Gold State Coach last seen in Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee to be used in King Charles III's coronation

The Gold State Coach which King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel in for the Coronation Procession in May has been unveiled.

We are less than a month away from King Charles III's coronation and we are seeing images of the Gold State Coach that Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles will ride in for the Coronation Procession.

The procession will take place after Charles and Camilla travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

The coach was last seen during the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022.

It was first used by King George III to travel to the opening of parliament in 1762.

The coach has been used at every coronation since William IV in 1831.

