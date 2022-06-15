flooding

Wisconsin search finds body of boy, 10, swept into Milwaukee drainage tunnel

Kinnickinnic River, Milwaukee: Firefighters focused search on tunnels that go to waterway
WI search finds body of boy, 10, swept away in Milwaukee flooding

MILWAUKEE -- Searchers on Tuesday found the body of a 10-year-old boy who was swept away in a Milwaukee drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rain and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South.

The body of Muhammad Arman was found during a search of the city's drainage tunnels, WITI-TV reported. Two adults in their 30s who entered the water in an attempt to rescue the child Monday evening were still missing, according to Milwaukee fire and police officials.

Firefighters focused their search Tuesday on three connected tunnels that carry water to the Kinnickinnic River. Search crews did not enter the tunnels Monday night because of dangerous conditions and instead sent a drone inside in an attempt to locate the three, officials said. Police said all three knew each other, but didn't elaborate.

Family said the men were the boy's father and a neighbor, WISN reported.

A family friend said the boy and his family are Myanmar refugees, calling Wisconsin home for just a few years.

A friend said the mother is understandably devastated, losing a son and, likely, her husband.

The water was deep and fast-flowing following the severe storms, which also caused damage in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. And the storms also packed a punch early Tuesday as they rolled into West Virginia, where numerous roads were closed by downed trees and power lines.

According to the website PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide, more than 400,000 electric customers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia were without service Tuesday afternoon.

The storms came as high temperatures and humidity settled in over states stretching from parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and eastward to the Carolinas. More than 100 million people were facing combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches through Wednesday following record weekend temperatures in parts of the West and the Southwest.
