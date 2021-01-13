Try it Tuesday: Ryan & Roe test out gadgets

If you thought there was a gadget out there for just about everything, you're right, there is. It's Try It Tuesday. Roe Conn and Ryan Chiaverini tested out this year's hottest products.ORORO Heated Hoodies with Lithium-ion Battery Power. Designs for Men & Women. Soft Lightweight Electric Heated Hoodies with Safe Carbon Fiber Heating Elements.No more cold feet. Ororo heated socks have heating elements on the sole of the foot to keep your toes warm and toasty. COOLMAX is combined in the fabric to ensure a soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking wearing experience.For those recipes that call for continuous stirring, we introduce this clever time-and arm-saver. Place the automatic pan stirrer in your pan with any simmering or low-heat liquid, set the timer, and go do the million other things you need to do.Top It is a patent-pending, doctor-invented cake shield created to protect party goers of all ages from spreading germs over cakes while blowing out candles. With a thoughtfully designed shield & side panels, Top It not only protects your cake from all angles, but also allows you to showcase its Insta-worthy decor. Plus, you can fit almost all candle shapes and sizes in the shield's proprietary track system - so you can light'em up, blow'em out, & have peace of mind.The portable and convenient design of Spectrum combines power and size to help relieve muscle pain and stiffness, increase blood and lymphatic flow, and accelerate recovery. The advanced internal technology of Spectrum is cased in a sleek and ergonomic octagonal design made from anti-slip and anti-sweat materials. It comes with four flexible attachments and vibration settings for deep tissue massage to target all muscle groups.WAVE gun is a lightweight, effective and whisper quiet massage device that helps in blood stimulation, enhance body performance, fast recovery and pain and stiffness relief. With an industry-leading 3200 percussions per minute, all it takes is 30 seconds per muscle. You can customize your treatment to your lifestyle - 4 massage options, 3 speeds and a one-of-a-kind Therapy Timer for the perfect massage every time. Warm up, cool down or simply stay mobile and pain free in daily life.