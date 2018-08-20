Knife attack at police station in Barcelona 'being treated as a terrorist act'

EMBED </>More Videos

Police shot a man dead after he attacked them with a knife at a police station in Barcelona on Monday. The incident is being investigated as a terror attack.

BARCELONA, Spain --
Authorities in Spain have stepped up security at regional police stations after police in Barcelona opened a locked police station door to a man who then pulled a knife on them. Police shot the attacker dead.

Barcelona Police Commissioner Rafel Comes says the police station security door was closed ahead of the attack Monday.


He says the suspect repeatedly pressed the buzzer to be let in and spoke with officers inside over an intercom. After they decided to let him in, he pulled out "a large knife" and lunged at officers in what allegedly was a premeditated attack.

Comes says "for the moment" the incident "is being treated as a terrorist act."


The alleged assailant, who was not identified, lived near the police station. Comes says police are investigating the man's background and awaiting a warrant to search his apartment.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldterrorismbarcelona attackpolice
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 missing teens found shot to death in field on Far South Side
59 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Monday after 3 boys drown over weekend
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Police say teen shot himself, but family disputes suicide ruling
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show wraps up along lakefront
AccuWeather: Strong storms and showers Monday afternoon
Show More
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Woman calls cops on man getting into his own car
More News