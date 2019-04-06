Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police in Glendale Heights

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person who stole a car and then threatened police with a knife was fatally shot by officers Friday night in the western suburbs, police said.According to the Bloomingdale Police Department, the incident started around 7:00 p.m. when officers were called to a Wal-Mart store in Bloomingdale for a male with a knife.Officers arrived at the 300 block of West Army Train Road and leaned the man had stolen a female shopper's car and driven off, police said.Officers saw the car leaving the parking lot and followed it down Schamle Road, police said. They followed the suspect to Glendale Heights, where the driver stopped and got out of the car near Chippendale Lane and Millpond, police said.As officers gave commands, the man took out a knife and "rapidly moved towards them holding the knife in a threatening manner," police said.Neighbor Brad Newlan said that he heard multiple gunshots earlier in the evening, but police have not confirmed the nature of the incident."I heard 5 or 6 gunshots, I was inside my house, it sounded like a crash, but it was gunshots. My dogs went crazy and everything, I came out outside there was a bunch of police response. 20 or 30 squad cars and fire trucks and ambulances," Newlan said.Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, police said. The man was given first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.An independent investigation is being conducted by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and the DuPage County state's attorney's office, police said.Details have not been released about the death.