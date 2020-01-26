Kobe Bryant, 4 others die in South California helicopter crash, sources tell ABC News

An NTSB spokesman told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 crashed on a hillside in the town of Calabasas around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.
Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020
Avoid the area until further notice.
The 41-year-old Bryant was drafted to the NBA out of high school. He spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships.
Bryant, a.k.a. Black Mamba, was the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third by LeBron James.
