kobe bryant

Vanessa Bryant suing LA County Sheriff's Department over leaked photos from Kobe crash site

Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his department over leaked photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site.

Deputies allegedly took personal cellphone photos -- and were then told by Villanueva to delete them -- in the aftermath of the Jan. 26 accident.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, including punitive damages.
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight deputies were involved in taking graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.


In early March, Vanessa Bryant's attorney said in a statement that she was "absolutely devastated" that deputies reportedly shared the graphic photos of the crash scene where Bryant, their daughter and seven others were killed.

Attorney Gary Robb says Vanessa Bryant personally went to the sheriff's office the day of the crash and requested that the area be protected from photographers.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles county sheriff's departmentkobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crashinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
KOBE BRYANT
'Mamba Mentality' helps student inspire others on TikTok
Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Pilot's family responds to Vanessa Bryant's wrongful death lawsuit in Kobe crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
Pair flees scene after 7 cars struck in NW Side hit-and-run: police
State of emergency declared in Louisville ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
IL reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
Boards, sou sou, blessing looms: IL AG, BBB warn of uptick in pyramid schemes
Show More
Archdiocese of Chicago releases reopening plans for Catholic schools
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
ABC 7 spotlights 3rd installment of Black-owned businesses with live, week-long series
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm Tuesday
WI could be added to Chicago COVID-19 travel order
More TOP STORIES News