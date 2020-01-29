Kobe Bryant's wife breaks social media silence after crash

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant, wife of Kobe Bryant and mother of Gigi Bryant, changed her Instagram profile picture Wednesday, her first public move since her husband and daughter died after their helicopter crashed in Southern California, killing all nine people on board.

Her profile picture shows Kobe and Gigi embracing during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. It appeared Vanessa Bryant also changed her Instagram profile from private to public.



Vanessa, Kobe Bryant's wife of 18 years and mother of his four daughters, has not spoken publicly since the tragedy.

In November 2019, the NBA star posted two photos with his wife, celebrating their relationship.

"On this day 20 years ago I met my best friend, my Queen @vanessabryant I decided to take her on a date to Disneyland tonight to celebrate old school style (pre 4princesses) I love you my mamacita per sempre," the post read.



In the days since the former LA Laker's death, fans, celebrities and politicians alike have paid tribute to Kobe and Gigi.

Fellow NBA superstar LeBron James broke his silence about his friend's death Monday night and promised to carry on his legacy.

"Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!" James said in an Instagram post.
