Kobe Bryant granted dying wish for cancer-stricken St. Louis man, wife says

ST. LOUIS (WLS) -- A St. Louis man's dying wish was to talk with Kobe Bryant, and his hospice facility made that happen.Dwann Dillon died from cancer in 2013, but, before that, Seasons hospice, where Dillon was receiving care at the time, made his dying wish a reality."Kobe was my husband's favorite athlete, and in the worst times of my husband's and our lives, Kobe was able to bring a smile to my husband's face," said Buffy, Dwann's wife.She said the call was supposed to last only a couple minutes, but Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, spoke with the Dillons for over half an hour.And Buffy said the call inspired her to start a nonprofit in her late husband's honor.