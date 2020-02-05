Society

Kobe Bryant granted dying wish for cancer-stricken St. Louis man, wife says

ST. LOUIS (WLS) -- A St. Louis man's dying wish was to talk with Kobe Bryant, and his hospice facility made that happen.

Dwann Dillon died from cancer in 2013, but, before that, Seasons hospice, where Dillon was receiving care at the time, made his dying wish a reality.

"Kobe was my husband's favorite athlete, and in the worst times of my husband's and our lives, Kobe was able to bring a smile to my husband's face," said Buffy, Dwann's wife.

She said the call was supposed to last only a couple minutes, but Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, spoke with the Dillons for over half an hour.

And Buffy said the call inspired her to start a nonprofit in her late husband's honor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissourikobe bryantu.s. & worldnonprofit
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News