Rev. Jesse Jackson hosts special tribute for late Kobe Bryant in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is being remembered in Chicago.

Rev. Jesse Jackson hosted a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers star at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on the city's South Side.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant crash: All 9 bodies, key evidence recovered from Calabasas helicopter crash site
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators have recovered all bodies and key pieces of evidence from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others Sunday in the Los Angeles area, officials said Tuesday.



A panel of speakers praised Bryant as not just an athlete, but a role model.

"He not only won trophies for his basketball prowess, but also for his creativity. Being in venture capital, starting a venture capital fund with one of his partners, investing in the next generation," said Rev. Dr. Todd Yeary, of Douglas Memorial Church.

RELATED: Southern California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California last Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagokobe bryantcelebrity deathsrev. jesse jacksonhelicopter crashnbacaliforniamemorial
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News