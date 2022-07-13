body found

Missing person Indiana: Bodies of man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond amid search for family

Bodies found likely those of missing Indianapolis man, children
EMBED <>More Videos

Missing Indianapolis family likely found dead in pond

INDIANAPOLIS -- The bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week, authorities said Wednesday.

The bodies hadn't been positively identified, but police said they were found along with a vehicle matching the description of a car driven by Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis.

"Based upon information available to detectives and evidence collected at the scene, there is a commonality with the Moorman family missing persons investigation," police said in a statement. "Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this incident."

Moorman was missing since July 6, when he left to go to his brother's house with plans to go fishing with his children: 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.

The disappearance was first shared by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday.

RELATED: Woodridge man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Indiana dunes beach

Family and friends of the Moormans had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their whereabouts. They had searched the pond and the surrounding area for days, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Earlier this week, police said officers searched the area and other locations on foot and using drones.

Officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the pond following a report of a dead person in the water and police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside, police said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office was expected to later release the names of the dead, police said, and determine cause and manner of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianamissing childrenu.s. & worldmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Body found in Diversey Harbor on North Side: CPD
31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
TOP STORIES
$1M lottery ticket sold in IL; Mega Millions jackpot grows to $480M
Video shows officers retreat soon after shooter enters Uvalde school
WI doctor buys IL buildings to offer abortion pill, surgery
Residents irate after system failures in Turpin kids' case revealed
3 charged after shooting in Beverly paralyzes CPD officer
R. Kelly transferred to Chicago prison ahead of trial
Boy, 7, killed by apparent gunshot wound to head in East Chicago
Show More
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Nearly 50 chickens rescued from suspected Chicago cockfighting ring
Lawyer: Alex Murdaugh to face murder charges for wife, son
Beach Hazard to go into effect along Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News