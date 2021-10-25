Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Wis. judge sets ground rules on evidence, use of force experts

KENOSHA , Wis. -- A Wisconsin judge laid out the final ground rules Monday on what evidence will be allowed when Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial next week for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality, ruling he'll permit testimony from the defense's use-of-force expert and on how police welcomed Rittenhouse and others carrying guns during the demonstration.Rittenhouse sat silently in the courtroom as his defense team and prosecutors argued the last minute motions. What both sets of lawyers can and can't say in the course of the trial was the subject of intense debate.The 18-year-old is charged with killing two men and seriously injuring another during sometimes-violent protests in Kenosha after the Jacob Blake police shooting in August 2020. The then-17 year old patrolled the streets with an AR-15 type of weapon."If more than one of them were engaged in arson, rioting, looting, I'm not going to tell the defense you can't call them that," the judge said.The judge also ruled that the two deceased men and the injured man could not be referred to as victims."The word 'victim' is a loaded, loaded word," he said. "'Alleged victim' is a cousin to it."Rittenhouse's attorneys want use-of-force expert John Black to testify that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense. Prosecutors have asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to block Black's testimony, arguing that jurors don't need an expert to understand what happened that night.Schroeder told the attorneys that Black wouldn't be allowed to testify about what Rittenhouse was thinking when he pulled the trigger or whether he definitively acted in self-defense."I almost certainly am not going to permit an opinion from anybody on the ultimate facts of the case," he said.Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said if Schroeder allowed Black to testify only about the timeline of events that night he wouldn't call his own expert to the stand. Defense attorney Mark Richards agreed to the deal.Binger asked Schroeder to bar a video that shows police telling Rittenhouse and other armed militia members on the streets that they appreciated their presence and tossing Rittenhouse a bottle of water. The prosecutor said the video would transform the trial into a referendum on police procedure that night when it isn't relevant."This is a case about what the defendant did that night," Binger said. "I'm concerned this will be turned into a trial about what law enforcement did or didn't do that night."Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi argued the video shows that police felt Rittenhouse wasn't acting recklessly. Binger countered that the shootings happened after Rittenhouse interacted with the police, but Schroeder decided to allow the video."If the jury is being told, if the defendant is walking down the sidewalk and doing what he claims he was hired to do and police say good thing you're here, is that something influencing the defendant and emboldening him in his behavior? That would be an argument for relevance," the judge said.Jury selection begins one week from today, and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.