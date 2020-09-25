Kyle Rittenhouse scheduled for extradition hearing in Kenosha protest shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6394498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team released a statement Friday saying that what the 17-year-old did is a clear-cut case of self defense.

New video shows Kyle Rittenhouse being interviewed by an independent journalist the same night he allegedly opened fire on protesters in Kenosha.

Wisconsin's attorney general announced he has selected a former Madison police chief to serve as an independent consultant.

A judge could decide Friday whether to send Kyle Rittenhouse back to Kenosha to face homicide charges that could send him to life in prison.The 17-year-old from Antioch faces charges in Wisconsin after being accused of killing two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 25.The next day, Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois.Rittenhouse's lawyers said they have raised nearly two million dollars for his defense. They've also launched a social media campaign that depicts him as a courageous patriot, exercising his right to bear arms and acting in self-defense.It's not clear if his attorneys will fight extradition at Friday's hearing or if Rittenhouse will appear in-person, virtually or not at all.The hearing is set for 9 a.m.Meanwhile, community members will hold a vigil outside the courthouse to remember the victims of the shooting.Investigators said Rittenhouse was armed with a Smith and Wesson AR-15 style rifle with a 30-round magazine. Open carry is legal in Wisconsin for adults over the age of 18. There was a large presence of armed civilians at the protest.Video of the shootings were captured by cell phones. The suspect, identified by officials as Rittenhouse, can be seen being chased down the street and, at some point, falling to the asphalt. From that position he is seen and heard opening fire with the rifle.According to authorities, the video shows Rittenhouse casually walking away from the killings, past police.Video taken earlier before the shooting, show the alleged gunman explaining why he came from Antioch to Wisconsin."We are protecting from the citizens and I just got pepper sprayed by a person in the crowd," Rittenhouse said in the video.Independent journalist Richie McGinniss interviewed Rittenhouse that night. McGinniss was interviewed by police because he also witnessed one of the shootings."People are getting injured. Our job is protect this business. And part of my job is also to help people. If there's someone hurt, I'm running to harm's way," Rittenhouse told McGinniss before the shootings took place."I don't know exactly what his motivations were," McGinniss said. "He did tell me that he was there to protect the peace and to provide medical attention."MCGINNISS: Are you from the area?RITTENHOUSE: I am from the area.MCGINNISS: What brought you out here tonight? You just wanted to provide medical attention"?RITTENHOUSE: Provide medical attention, people are going to need it. Somebody's injured, if you get hurt, I'm grabbing you.Police said Rittenhouse was with an acquaintance from Antioch the night of the shooting, who was also interviewed by police.