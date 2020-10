Kyle Rittenhouse, Antioch teen charged in deadly Kenosha protest shooting, hearing date set as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'

EMBED >More News Videos Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team released a statement Friday saying that what the 17-year-old did is a clear-cut case of self defense.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, an Antioch, Illinois teen accused in deadly shootings during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, was back in court Friday morning, where a date for his extradition hearing was set.Rittenhouse's attorneys are claiming that his extradition would "turn him over to the mob." The Lake County, Illinois judge set a date for October 30 for the 17-year-old's extradition hearingDefense attorneys argue that extraditing Rittenhouse to Wisconsin would violate his constitutional rights, in part by claiming that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense when he allegedly shot two people to death and injured a third during unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha."By allowing extradition, Illinois would violate Rittenhouse's Fourth Amendment right to be free from arrest and detention without probable cause," his attorneys wrote in the new court filing.The defense's petition also contends the charges against Rittenhouse are "politically motivated," and would therefore violate his right due process. Additionally, the Antioch teen's attorneys are concerned about his due process right because they argue Wisconsin jailing "Rittenhouse as an adult" would be "subjecting him to a legion of hazards," including threats on his life.ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said that will be a difficult case to make."Well, the argument is much more political than it is legal, that it's not a legal defense to say that he would be turned over to the mob," Soffer said. "It's a legal defense to say that he was arrested improperly, that the paperwork is entirely insufficient...that there are some serious constitutional defects with the entire process. To say that he'll be turned over to the mob is not an argument that's going to get much traction with the court."Rittenhouse's lawyers also argue that legal technicalities prevent the extradition.A Kenosha County prosecutor didn't immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press after hours about the extradition paperwork.Soffer said defense attorneys at this point are looking for anything they can make a case of as they are facing an uphill battle.Judge Paul Novak said at Rittenhouse's last hearing in late September that he would schedule a hearing on the issue once Rittenhouse's attorneys laid out their arguments in writing.While Rittenhouse's arrest has become a rallying point for some on the right, with a legal defense fund that has attracted millions in donations, others see Rittenhouse as a domestic terrorist whose presence with a rifle incited the protesters.