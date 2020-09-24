Kenosha shooter's defense portrays Rittenhouse as 'American patriot'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6394498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team released a statement Friday saying that what the 17-year-old did is a clear-cut case of self defense.

The way lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse tell it, he wasn't just a scared teenager acting in self-defense when he shot to death two Kenosha, Wisconsin, protesters. He was a courageous defender of liberty, a patriot exercising his right to bear arms amid rioting in the streets."A 17-year-old citizen is being sacrificed by politicians, but it's not Kyle Rittenhouse they are after. Their end game is to strip away the constitutional right of all citizens to defend our communities," says the voice-over at the end of a video released this week by a group tied to Rittenhouse's legal team."Kyle Rittenhouse will go down in American history alongside that brave unknown patriot ... who fired 'The Shot Heard Round the World,''' lead attorney John Pierce wrote this month in a tweet he later deleted. "A Second American Revolution against Tyranny has begun."But such dramatic rhetoric that has helped raise nearly $2 million for Rittenhouse's defense may not work with a jury considering charges that could put the teen in prison for life. Legal experts say there could be big risks in turning a fairly straightforward self-defense case into a fight for freedom that mirrors the law-and-order reelection theme President Donald Trump has struck amid a wave of protests over racial injustice."They're playing to his most negative characteristics and stereotypes, what his critics want to perceive him as - a crazy militia member out to cause harm and start a revolution," said Robert Barnes, a prominent Los Angeles defense attorney.Rittenhouse's high-profile defense and fund-raising teams, led by Los Angeles-based Pierce and Atlanta attorney Lin Wood, respectively, refused to speak to The Associated Press about their strategy ahead of the teen's next court appearance Friday, a hearing in Illinois on whether to return him to Wisconsin.But in a TV appearance and a blizzard of social media posts, they doubled down on the hero theme, describing Kenosha as a "war zone" and the young shooter as an "American patriot" and a "shining symbol of the American fighting spirit.""This is the sacred ground in Kenosha where a 17-year old child became a Minuteman and said 'Not on My Watch,'" Pierce tweeted above a photo of the city where rioters burned and looted just days before.Eric Creizman, a former partner at Pierce's firm, said the heated language in the tweets is not surprising because of his former boss' tendency toward hyperbole, though he wonders if it will backfire."The question really should focus on whether this guy is guilty of what they're charging him with," he said, "instead of making it into a political issue."One politically charged tactic critics have attacked as a longshot is Pierce's promise to fight a charge of underage firearm possession, a misdemeanor, by arguing U.S. law allows for an "unorganized militia." Rittenhouse wielded a semi-automatic rifle.Some experts have even questioned whether the teenager's team of four attorneys will feel pressure to hold back from making a plea bargain out of fear of disrupting the patriotic narrative and disappointing donors.There is a temptation to shape court arguments to "keep the money flowing while the battle is ongoing," said Richard Cayo, a Milwaukee attorney who helps other lawyers in ethics cases. "It puts lawyers at risk of trying to serve two masters."Both Pierce and Wood have ties to Trump's orbit and his brand of GOP politics, though it's not clear if that played any role in their involvement in Rittenhouse's case and how it is being handled. For his part, Trump has made statements appearing to support Rittenhouse's claim of self-defense, saying the young man "probably would have been killed."Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani hired Pierce's firm late last year when he was reportedly under investigation for possibly breaking lobbying laws for his work in Ukraine for the president, as did Carter Page and George Papadopoulos, former Trump advisers caught up in the Russia investigation.Wood, a defamation lawyer who represented falsely accused security guard Richard Jewell in the 1996 Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta, is also a lawyer for Sean Hannity, the Fox News host with close ties to Trump.And Wood made headlines recently representing Nicholas Sandmann, the Kentucky teen in the "Make America Great Again" hat, in his lawsuits against news organizations over their coverage of his encounter with an American Indian protester in Washington last year.Both attorneys moved quickly after Rittenhouse was arrested in his hometown of Antioch two days after the Aug. 25 shootings that came amid raucous protests in Kenosha over the police shooting that paralyzed a Black man, Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who is white, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of two white protesters and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third.Pierce flew to Illinois to meet Rittenhouse and his family that same day, according to his tweets, which included appeals for donations to the #FightBack Foundation that was started with Wood a few weeks earlier to fund lawsuits aimed at the "lies" of the "radical left."In Pierce's telling on a Fox News appearance and an 11-minute #FightBack Foundation documentary, the real Rittenhouse is not the wild-eyed vigilante critics have painted him. He is instead portrayed as a model citizen who had just gotten off his shift as lifeguard and was cleaning graffiti from a vandalized high school before he received word from a business owner seeking help to protect what was left of his property after rioters had burned two of his other buildings.According to prosecutors, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after the protester threw a plastic bag at the teenager, missing him.But to Pierce, the situation was far more dire. Rosenbaum was the head of a "mob that had become enraged" at the sight of Rittenhouse trying to put out a fire set by arsonists and decided to chase after him, "relentlessly hunting him as prey." Rittenhouse, in Pierce's telling, fired only after Rosenbaum began to "assault him from behind" and attempted to take his rifle away."I just killed somebody," Rittenhouse says into his cellphone, according to the complaint filed by prosecutors, as he starts running and several people give chase. "Beat him up!" one person in the crowd says. Another yells, "Get him! Get that dude!"What happened next, as Pierce put it in a statement, were a series of clear signs captured on cellphone video that Rittenhouse was in possible mortal danger.A man strikes Rittenhouse as he runs down the street, chased by several people trying to stop him. Rittenhouse falls to the ground and another protester kicks him. Back on his feet and a bit farther down the street, he is struck by a skateboard. He shoots, killing the man with the skateboard, Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third person holding a handgun, Gaige Grosskreutz, 26.George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said he wouldn't be surprised if the patriotic language that has wooed online donors were eventually abandoned for the most obvious defense, that "Rittenhouse was a confused kid who got in over his head."Still, Turley said, those who give the most tend to gravitate to the extremes of the political spectrum."There is danger that social media campaigns can alter your narrative," he said.Facebook can't be trusted to enforce its ban on violent rhetoric in the run-up to the November elections, as is evident by its refusal to remove a group's call to arms to protect businesses in Kenosha last month before a night of unrest in which two protesters were shot and killed, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.The lawsuit filed by the partner of one of the slain men, two protesters and a journalist warns that militias will continue to use Facebook to incite violence if President Donald Trump loses the Nov. 3 election but refuses to leave office. The suit seeks a court order that would force the social media giant to remove posts calling for violence as well as posts by militia groups and hate groups.It also seeks unspecified damages for the plaintiffs, who say they were traumatized by their interactions with the armed men who turned up at the protests over Blake's shooting."Facebook's inaction led to the death of two protesters, in addition to the harm suffered by Plaintiffs," the lawsuit states. "The enabling and empowering of militias to conspire with its platform and tools allows white supremacist groups to recruit, organize, and thrive, while Facebook continues to profit from their activities, and those who fight for social justice continue to die."According to the lawsuit, a militia group calling itself the Kenosha Guard put out a call on its Facebook page for armed people to guard property in the city, which sits along Lake Michigan between Milwaukee and Chicago. Among those who took up the call was Rittenhouse, according to the suit."Armed and ready. Shoot to kill tonight," a respondent commented on the post. "Ditto!" replied another.The plaintiffs, citing a Buzzfeed story, argue that Facebook received more than 400 complaints about the post but that the company's content moderators conducted several reviews and decided the post didn't violate Facebook's anti-violence policies. The Kenosha Guard removed its post the day after the shootings and Facebook took down the militia group's entire page later that day, Buzzfeed reported.The plaintiffs include Hannah Gittings, who describes herself as Huber's life partner. She said she watched Huber die and suffered threats and insults from members of the Kenosha Guard and the Boogaloo Bois, an anti-government extremist group. Some of them pointed their guns at her, the lawsuit alleges.Another plaintiff, Christopher McNeal, is Black and was confronted, commanded, assaulted and harassed by militia, according to the lawsuit. A third plaintiff, a Black woman named Carmen Palmer, says she traveled to the protest with her children and that militia members threatened her, sprayed her with pepper spray and slashed her group's tires. The fourth plaintiff is Nathan Peet, a freelance journalist who says he tried to help Rosenbaum after he was shot but that his efforts were hampered by militia who "corralled" protesters following the shooting."The planning and preparation exhibited in this (Kenosha Guard) post led to Plaintiffs and other protesters being terrorized, assaulted, harassed, and placed in so much fear when facing the business end of military grade assault rifles that they determined it was too dangerous to continue to protest," the lawsuit said.The lawsuit also alleges that Facebook allowed a post to remain on its site for weeks calling on people to join the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. A counter-protester, Heather Heyer, was killed when a white nationalist drove his car into her group.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for allowing the Kenosha Guard's post, calling it an "operational mistake," the lawsuit said.The company issued a statement Wednesday saying it removed Rittenhouse's Facebook and Instagram accounts and that it had no evidence suggesting he followed the Kenosha Guard page or was invited to the event posting.The company added that it "took action against organizations and content related to Kenosha," including removing the Kenosha Guard page and content that praises or supports the shootings or Rittenhouse. And Facebook said it continues to remove content that violates its policies against posts or pages that advocate for violence during protests.Rittenhouse faces two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide, among other charges. His attorneys have argued that he was only trying to protect an auto shop from looting and opened fire in self-defense after Rosenbaum tried to take his gun, Huber hit him in the head with a skateboard and Grosskreutz tried to take his gun.The three officers who were at the scene when Blake was shot were placed on paid administrative leave while the state Department of Justice oversees an investigation into whether any of them should face charges.