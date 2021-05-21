Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Illinois teen makes 1st in-person court appearance in Kenosha

By
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people during last summer's protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, made his first in-person court appearance in Kenosha County Friday.

Rittenhouse, who's now 18, faces multiple counts, including murder, tied to the unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Security was very tight around the courthouse, with several deputies surrounding the building.

Prosecutors said Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed two men and wounded a third last August after traveling from his home in Antioch, Illinois to Kenosha.

RELATED: Videos show Kyle Rittenhouse questioned by Antioch police hours after deadly Kenosha protest shootings

Rittenhouse and his attorneys said he went to Kenosha to protect businesses.

Video shows Rittenhouse, armed with an assault-style rifle, opening fire. He claims he acted in self- defense.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, Rittenhouse had made all of his previous court appearances via video from his attorney's office. Those restrictions have now been lifted.

RELATED: Antioch teen Kyle Rittenhouse charged with murder, attempted murder for deadly shooting at Kenosha protest

Attorneys on both sides ironed out scheduling details ahead of his trial, which is set to begin on November 1. One of the issues dsicussed deals with formulating jury questionaires.

If convicted, Rittenhouse faces life in prison. He remains free on $2 million bond.
