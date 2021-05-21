Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Illinois teen to make 1st in-person court appearance in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people during last summer's protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will make his first in-person court appearance in Kenosha County Friday.

Rittenhouse, who's now 18, faces multiple counts, including murder, tied to the unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Prosecutors said Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed two men and wounded a third last August after traveling from his home in Antioch, Illinois to Kenosha.

Rittenhouse and his attorneys said he went to Kenosha to protect businesses.

Video shows Rittenhouse, armed with an assault-style rifle, opening fire. He claims he acted in self- defense.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, Rittenhouse had made all of his previous court appearances via video from his attorney's office. Those restrictions have now been lifted.

Friday's hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Attorneys and prosecutors are expected to iron out scheduling details ahead of his trial in November.

If convicted, Rittenhouse faces life in prison. He remains free on $2 million bond.
