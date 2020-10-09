Kyle Rittenhouse, Antioch teen charged in deadly Kenosha protest shooting, due in court as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6394498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team released a statement Friday saying that what the 17-year-old did is a clear-cut case of self defense.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, and Antioch, Illinois teen accused in deadly shootings during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, is back in court Friday morning.Newly released court documents show how Rittenhouse's lawyers are laying out their case to keep the 17-year-old suspect in Illinois.Defense attorneys argue that extraditing Rittenhouse to Wisconsin would violate his constitutional rights.They claim that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense when he allegedly shot two people to death and injured a third during protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.Rittenhouse's lawyers also claim that due to the negative reactions from government officials, media and the public, including threats on his life, extraditing Rittenhouse would, "turn him over to the mob."ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said that will be a difficult case to make."Well, the argument is much more political than it is legal, that it's not a legal defense to say that he would be turned over to the mob," Soffer said. "It's a legal defense to say that he was arrested improperly, that the paperwork is entirely insufficient...that there are some serious constitutional defects with the entire process. To say that he'll be turned over to the mob is not an argument that's going to get much traction with the court."Rittenhouse's lawyers also argue that legal technicalities prevent the extradition.A Kenosha County prosecutor didn't immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press after hours about the extradition paperwork.Soffer said defense attorneys at this point are looking for anything they can make a case of as they are facing an uphill battle.Rittenhouse is due in court at 9 a.m. Friday. A Lake County, Illinois judge is not expected to immediately make a decision on the extradition issue. Judge Paul Novak said at Rittenhouse's last hearing in late September that he would schedule a hearing on the issue once Rittenhouse's attorneys laid out their arguments in writing.While Rittenhouse's arrest has become a rallying point for some on the right, with a legal defense fund that has attracted millions in donations, others see Rittenhouse as a domestic terrorist whose presence with a rifle incited the protesters.