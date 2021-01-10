deadly shooting

Kyle Rittenhouse, Antioch teen accused in Kenosha protest deaths, did not violate bond by going to WI bar: police

Kenosha protest deaths took place in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the Antioch teen charged with fatally shooting two people during protests last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, did not violate his bond by going to a bar hours after pleading not guilty to the charges against him, police say.

Rittenhouse, who recently turned 18, was seen at Pudgy's Pub in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin just hours after a hearing in which entered the plea.

Images circulated on social media that appeared to show Rittenhouse drinking a beer and wearing a shirt that read "Free as F***."

Police in the village said someone concerned that Rittenhouse may have been in violation of his bond agreement contacted the department.

RELATED: Jacob Blake shooting: Kenosha protests peaceful after no charges announced for police officers

EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 9)

Kenosha braced for unrest in the wake of a no charges announcement in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but none materialized.



Rittenhouse was found at the bar in the company of a parent between 2:25 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant police said in a statement.

In a discussion with the Kenosha County district attorney's office, it was determined that Rittenhouse's visit to the bar did not violate the agreement, since he was there with a parent, police said.

Under Wisconsin law a person under 21 can consume alcohol at licensed bars if they are with a parent, guardian or spouse of legal drinking age.

RELATED: Kyle Rittenhouse, Antioch teen charged with murder in Kenosha protest shootings, pleads not guilty

Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as wounding Gaige Grosskreutz in Kenosha the night of Aug. 25 after learning of a call for militia members to protect businesses in the city during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse is free on $2 million bail while awaiting trial. Much of the money was raised by donors who see him as a hero who took up arms to protect people.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinpolice involved shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingprotestpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingshootingjacob blakerally
DEADLY SHOOTING
Suspect posted slurred, rambling videos before fatal rampage: sources
7 victims shot, at least 5 killed in shooting rampage between Chicago, Evanston: CPD
Kenwood shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed: police
Man charged in Volo shooting over stolen vehicle that left teen dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect posted slurred, rambling videos before fatal rampage: sources
IL lawmakers discussed new controversial criminal justice reform bill
IL Rep. Darren Bailey collapses on House floor
Pelosi: House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump
Man shot in Lincoln Park
IL reports 4,711 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths
Extremist symbols, groups at Capitol Hill insurrection decoded
Show More
Restaurants pivot from elegant menus to BBQ to survive pandemic
Only sister of former Pres. George H. W. Bush passes away
Lawmakers sheltering during Capitol riot possibly exposed to COVID
CPD warns of recent vehicular hijackings, robberies across city
Powerball, Mega Millions combined jackpot tops $1 billion
More TOP STORIES News