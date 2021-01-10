Kyle Rittenhouse, Antioch teen accused in Kenosha protest deaths, did not violate bond by going to WI bar: police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9387228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (1 of 9) Kenosha braced for unrest in the wake of a no charges announcement in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but none materialized.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the Antioch teen charged with fatally shooting two people during protests last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, did not violate his bond by going to a bar hours after pleading not guilty to the charges against him, police say.Rittenhouse, who recently turned 18, was seen at Pudgy's Pub in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin just hours after a hearing in which entered the plea.Images circulated on social media that appeared to show Rittenhouse drinking a beer and wearing a shirt that read "Free as F***."Police in the village said someone concerned that Rittenhouse may have been in violation of his bond agreement contacted the department.Rittenhouse was found at the bar in the company of a parent between 2:25 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant police said in a statement.In a discussion with the Kenosha County district attorney's office, it was determined that Rittenhouse's visit to the bar did not violate the agreement, since he was there with a parent, police said.Under Wisconsin law a person under 21 can consume alcohol at licensed bars if they are with a parent, guardian or spouse of legal drinking age.Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as wounding Gaige Grosskreutz in Kenosha the night of Aug. 25 after learning of a call for militia members to protect businesses in the city during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.Rittenhouse is free on $2 million bail while awaiting trial. Much of the money was raised by donors who see him as a hero who took up arms to protect people.