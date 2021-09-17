Kyle Rittenhouse update: Kenosha judge to decide on evidence ahead of November trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7812723" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 19-year-old charged with illegally buying gun used in deadly Kenosha protest

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- The Kyle Rittenhouse case returns to court Friday as a Kenosha judge holds a key hearing.The Antioch teenager is accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a protest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last year.The judge is expected to decide on if jurors will get to see video which prosecutors said shows Rittenhouse talking about wanting to shoot people.Prosecutors said the 29-second video taken 15 days before the protest shootings shows Rittenhouse watching some men exit a CVS Pharmacy store and commenting that he wished he had his rifle so he could shoot them.He faces multiple charges in the protest shootings, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and illegal firearm possession.Rittenhouse said he acted in self-defense and claims three men attacked him first.Friday, the defense is requesting to exclude evidence from July 2020 when Rittenhouse allegedly hit a woman.They also want to leave out evidence of Rittenhouse visiting a Racine bar with the Proud Boys.Lastly, the defense wants to introduce evidence about one of the victims being convicted of having sexual contact with a minor in 2002.The hearing is expected to be the last before jury selection begins on November 1.