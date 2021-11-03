Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues Wednesday with witness testimony in Kenosha shooting case | LIVE

In opening statements Tuesday, both sides went straight to the night when unrest exploded in Kenosha.
The prosecution painting Kyle Rittenhouse as an over-eager teenage gunman, who came to Kenosha prepared to kill..
"There were hundreds of people on the street that night, experiencing the same chaos," said Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger. "The same loud noises, the same gunfire, the same tear gas, the same hostile confrontation with people who believe the opposite of them. And yet, out of these hundreds of people only one person killed anyone that night."
Meanwhile the defense said the then 17-year-old Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in an act of self-defense.
"Kyle Rittenhouse protected himself, protected his firearm so it couldn't be taken, used against him or other people. Mr. Rosenbaum made threats to kill, and the other individuals who didn't see that shooting attacked him in the street like an animal," said defense attorney Mark Richards. "Ladies and gentlemen, that's what the evidence will show."
The jury also heard Tuesday from Dominick Black who went to Kenosha that night with Rittenhouse.
"He was freaking out, sweating a lot. Pale," Black recalled. "He said he had to do it, it was self-defense."
"Did he ever say someone was trying to attack him with any sort of weapon?" prosecutors asked.
"No," Black answered.
Black is charged with illegally purchasing the gun used that night for an under-aged Rittenhouse.
Jurors also heard from a social media influencer named Koerri Washington who took several live-streams of the night in question. Washington will continue to testify on Wednesday.
Rittenhouse, from Antioch, is accused of killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and shooting and trying to kill a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, during protests last year in Kenosha. Rittenhouse claims he fired his semi-automatic gun in self-defense.
He faces multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for firing his weapon near others. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty.
If convicted of the most serious charges, he could face life in prison.
The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.