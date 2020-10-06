Family & Parenting

Chicago organization helps those confronting homelessness with access to stable housing

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- La Casa Norte has been providing vital community services for years, services that are needed now more than ever.

For 18 years now their mission has been clear and their focus direct.

"La Casa Norte serves youth and families who are confronting homelessness. We provide access to stable housing and we deliver comprehensive services," said the organization's executive director, Jose Munoz.

Their goal is to give a helping hand to those who have nowhere else to turn.

"The first step is to try and get a roof over their heads, provide a warm meal; from there we start working and looking for ways to stabilize their lives," Munoz said.

Not only do they offer emergency shelters on the Southside and Logan Square, but they also have drop-in centers to get young people out of the elements and daily efforts all over town to help folks find apartments.

RELATED: North Side runner shares journey to sobriety to help Hispanic community
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Rosales has battled a 10 year addiction to alcohol, she's almost two years sober and she says running has been keeping her on track to sobriety.



On top of it all, they are also helping to feed people.

"We've already served over 10,000 individuals through our various programs. That's twice as many as we served the year before and about four times the amount we served the year before that," Munoz said.

Munoz said more families are coming in looking for assistance as well.

"In fact, a few folks that are looking for housing assistance are also looking for rental assistance; folks that aren't necessarily homeless but are on the verge of getting there, so we provide rental assistance and utility assistance," Munoz said.

But that's not the only help they need.

"You'd be surprised how many people are coming looking for basic needs: food, groceries, toiletries, diapers for children, formula," Munoz said. "Pulling together to help each other out, you know with the belief that we are our brothers' and sisters' keepers."

La Casa Norte operates with a relatively small staff and many volunteers.

They are planning a virtual fundraising gala near the end of October to help with those efforts.

For more information, visit the La Casa Norte website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagohomelesshousinghispanic heritageaffordable housing
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Calumet shooting leaves 12-year-old victim in pain, losing sleep
CPS teacher dies due to COVID-19 related symptoms
How Trump's COVID-19 treatment is far different from what most American patients get
Thousands of suburban students return to in-person learning
IL congressional election has national attention
SE Side residents feel ignored over recycling plant plans
Show More
Man killed by police officer in Wolfe City was trying to help
IL reports 1,853 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
Regal Cinemas closing movie theaters across US, including 9 IL locations
Macy's to open famous Walnut Room in Loop for holiday dining
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy
More TOP STORIES News