Health & Fitness

This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV

LabCorp on Tuesday announced the launch of the first testing method to simultaneously detect for COVID-19, influenza A / B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) ahead of flu season.

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines on Nov. 1

The test is available to patients through doctors and other healthcare providers and the company has also submitted an application to the FDA to offer the test through its at-home test collection kit.

Pending authorization by the FDA, the at-home test would allow patients to find out if they have the flu, COVID-19, or RSV.

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

The at-home test uses a short swab that is inserted into the patient's nostril.

"Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing," said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surveillance images released of car suspected in Canaryville fatal shooting of girl, 8,
51 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
CPS returns to virtual learning Tuesday
1 in custody after Walgreens employee fatally stabbed inside Wicker Park store
Family survived Hurricane Laura only to die in storm's wake
Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory
Indiana could be added to Chicago COVID-19 emergency travel order
Show More
4-year-old goes viral recreating famous movie scenes
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
Top Democrats question Trump's push for vaccine by election
Chicago Weather: Soaking rain on Tuesday
Derek Hough joins 'DWTS' judges' table for Season 29
More TOP STORIES News