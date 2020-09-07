Society

Labor Day 2020 looks different amid COVID-19 pandemic as summer comes to an end

Navy Pier, Solider Field drive-in movies set to close after Labor Day weekend
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been far from a typical season for swimming pools and water parks, but many kids took advantage of one of the final days of the season at the splash pad in Park Ridge over Labor Day weekend.

"Trying to take advantage of the last day, the last beautiful day of summer," said parent Laura Cohen.

Even for the little ones, it is the last gasp of a short summer season.

On a normal Labor Day, Washington Park would be packed with families getting together for barbeques and other summer fun. Due to COVID-19, this year looks far and few between.

Summer 2020 has been like no other.

The pandemic summer has resurged some old activities, like drive-in movies. Soldier Field temporarily set a space up in the parking lot outside the stadium, but it is also slated to close at the end of the week.

RELATED: Soldier Field drive-in movies are the brainchild of a Chicago woman willing to take a risk
EMBED More News Videos

Soldier Field is now the largest entertainment venue in Chicago with its drive-in movies, and that's all thanks to one woman.



"We've had nine weeks behind us. This is our tenth and final week. We're hoping to kind of go out with a bang," said Tionna Van Gundy with Chi Together.

Navy Pier is also calling it a season after Monday. The pier, which is normally open year round, will close after Labor Day until spring.

"What this closure will do is limit expenses, especially at a time when we're aren't seeing the attendance and revenues," said Navy Pier Spokesperson Payal Patel. "And then reopen when, hopefully, the pandemic is over and we can welcome people back safely."

RELATED: Visitors say farewell to Navy Pier

Ironically, many of the businesses at Navy Pier say they are enjoying their busiest days of the summer during the Labor Day weekend, just in time to close for the year.

"The weather's been good this holiday weekend," said Grant DePorter at Harry Caray's Tavern, "people know it's their last chance to visit Navy Pier."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagonavy pierpark ridgemuseum campussummer funsummermoviescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisnavy piersoldier fieldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after Walgreens employee fatally stabbed inside Wicker Park store
Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
Illinois COVID-19: 1,381 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths
40 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Ronny's Steakhouse closed after decades in Chicago
Former NRA leader blasts organization in new book
Show More
Labor Day brings Biden to PA, Trump holds White House presser
How to find a laptop for your child amid shortages
Man charged with killing 3-year-old girl in Austin
Avoid acne, fogged glasses and other face mask annoyances
WI COVID-19 cases increase 567; 0 additional deaths
More TOP STORIES News