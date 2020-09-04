Officials stress COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of Labor Day weekend, as deaths and cases increase in Lake County

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- The deck was already drawing a crowd at Docks in Wauconda Friday afternoon."The weekend is starting now," proclaimed on customer, Tonya Pappas.After what has seemed like an abbreviated summer to many because of COVID-19 restrictions, many are anxious to enjoy the upcoming three day holiday."I think it'll be crowded," said Laura Christian.Dock's has followed strict COVID-19 protocols since being allowed to reopen in the spring.Owner Jeff Lencione said they have managed to avoid the virus here so far this year, but they recognized the upcoming Labor Day weekend will be a test."The bar is a different animal," Lencione said.There were also plenty of boats out on Bang's lake Friday afternoon, which was just a sampling of what they expect the next three days.At Wauconda Boat, they say the boating outdoors is generally pretty safe but nevertheless, they urged COVID-19 safety protocols."It's outside," said Ed Salisbury. "Better conditions to keep you away from this virus."The Lake County Health Department warned residents to be careful during Labor Day Weekend, and urged everyone to follow what they label as "The Three W's": Wear a mask, watch social distancing and wash your hands frequently.Lake County's number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are up in the last week, and they are hope to avoid another increase this weekend.Lake county Health Director Mark Pfister said he is hoping to avoid a spike in the next week or so due to Labor Day.