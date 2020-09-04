labor day

Officials stress COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of Labor Day weekend, as deaths and cases increase in Lake County

By
WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- The deck was already drawing a crowd at Docks in Wauconda Friday afternoon.

"The weekend is starting now," proclaimed on customer, Tonya Pappas.

After what has seemed like an abbreviated summer to many because of COVID-19 restrictions, many are anxious to enjoy the upcoming three day holiday.

"I think it'll be crowded," said Laura Christian.

Dock's has followed strict COVID-19 protocols since being allowed to reopen in the spring.

Owner Jeff Lencione said they have managed to avoid the virus here so far this year, but they recognized the upcoming Labor Day weekend will be a test.

"The bar is a different animal," Lencione said.

There were also plenty of boats out on Bang's lake Friday afternoon, which was just a sampling of what they expect the next three days.

At Wauconda Boat, they say the boating outdoors is generally pretty safe but nevertheless, they urged COVID-19 safety protocols.

"It's outside," said Ed Salisbury. "Better conditions to keep you away from this virus."

The Lake County Health Department warned residents to be careful during Labor Day Weekend, and urged everyone to follow what they label as "The Three W's": Wear a mask, watch social distancing and wash your hands frequently.

Lake County's number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are up in the last week, and they are hope to avoid another increase this weekend.

Lake county Health Director Mark Pfister said he is hoping to avoid a spike in the next week or so due to Labor Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswaucondalabor daycoronavirus illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LABOR DAY
Labor Day weekend sales will continue despite the pandemic
Hotel occupancy rates down as industry struggles due to COVID-19
U of I cracks down on students violating COVID-19 protocols
Dr. Birx visits Chicago to assess IL COVID-19 response
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
Illinois COVID-19: 5,368 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths
Labor Day weekend final time to visit Navy Pier ahead of temporary closure
Dan Ryan motorcycle crash throws riders onto Red Line tracks
This is Chicago's first Japanese heritage farm
CPD Supt. Brown lays out Labor Day weekend safety plans
R. Kelly's lawyers seek to question gang member in cell attack
Show More
Avondale's Santa Masa Tamaleria producing thousands of tamales weekly
Serial killer's claims on podcast lead authorities to find bones in Peru
Harris, Pence to both be in Wisconsin on Monday
Man shot, killed in attempted Park Manor gas station robbery: CPD
Suspects on the run after killing Cleveland police officer
More TOP STORIES News